London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) Given a GBX 4,825 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) has been given a GBX 4,825 ($63.40) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,690 ($61.62) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.75) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.44) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,450 ($58.47) to GBX 5,200 ($68.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,950 ($65.04) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,438.56 ($58.32).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LSE opened at GBX 4,489 ($58.98) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($39.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,114 ($54.05).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.