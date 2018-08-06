Lok’n Store Group’s (LOK) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Lok’n Store Group stock opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.20) on Monday. Lok’n Store Group has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 489 ($6.42).

In other Lok’n Store Group news, insider Ray Davies sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.45), for a total value of £24,377.10 ($32,028.77).

Lok'nStore Group plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

