LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $6.41 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $148,417.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00383276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00193242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,785,747 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

