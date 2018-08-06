Liquidity Services (LQDT) & eBay (EBAY) Head-To-Head Review

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

66.6% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquidity Services and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $270.02 million 0.83 -$39.18 million ($0.98) -7.09 eBay $9.57 billion 3.48 -$1.02 billion $1.63 20.65

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 eBay 1 12 17 0 2.53

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. eBay has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than eBay.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -12.72% -19.31% -12.17% eBay -10.05% 20.57% 6.98%

Summary

eBay beats Liquidity Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.