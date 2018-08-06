Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) PT Set at €176.00 by Barclays

Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) has been given a €176.00 ($207.06) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €188.00 ($221.18) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. equinet set a €176.00 ($207.06) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($285.29) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €200.03 ($235.33).

Shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. opened at €173.50 ($204.12) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 52 week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

