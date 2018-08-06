Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €201.61 ($237.18).

LIN opened at €179.50 ($211.18) on Monday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

