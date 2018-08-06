Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings. Limbach posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limbach.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

LMB traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.70. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. Limbach has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.