Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.36 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.70, reaching $226.74, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 320,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $235.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total value of $778,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,191.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,990. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

