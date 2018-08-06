Life Storage (LSI) PT Raised to $105.00 at DA Davidson

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.64.

Life Storage opened at $97.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $2,502,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

