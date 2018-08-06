Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Serco Group (SRP)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 86 ($1.13) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 109.18 ($1.43).

Serco Group traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00), hitting GBX 99.15 ($1.30), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,050,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 310,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £301,169.48 ($395,702.90).

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

