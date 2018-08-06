Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth $457,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

FWONA stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.73. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

