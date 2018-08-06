Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,349.79% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5,610.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 18,090.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C traded down $0.49, reaching $78.94, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 636,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

