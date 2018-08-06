Leidos (LDOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Leidos traded up $0.06, reaching $69.65, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,950. Leidos has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,468,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,662,000 after acquiring an additional 687,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,187,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,223.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 318,349 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 697.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 319,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,657,000 after purchasing an additional 246,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

