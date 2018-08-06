Leerink Swann Weighs in on Insulet Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research report issued on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PODD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.24.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -186.72 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $702,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,783,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

