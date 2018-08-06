Leerink Swann Comments on EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXACT Sciences in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

EXAS opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.79. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $202,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,412. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.