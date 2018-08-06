LCNB (LCNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. LCNB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. LCNB had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.88%. sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LCNB by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

