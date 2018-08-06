Lawson Products (LAWS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Lawson Products traded up $0.50, reaching $28.85, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lawson Products by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 27.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,903,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

