Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on Prudential Financial Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 77,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.