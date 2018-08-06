Landmark Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Landmark Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $83.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

