Landmark Bank Buys Shares of 27,686 Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $2,153,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,076,888.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,498 shares of company stock worth $5,310,266. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services opened at $73.03 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.