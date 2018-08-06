Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lamden has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $23,298.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00100839 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001068 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000966 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

