Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,447,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,655 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 64.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,795,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,349,000 after purchasing an additional 702,660 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,214,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 80.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after purchasing an additional 516,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.