Kubota (KUBTY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Kubota stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Kubota has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $107.13.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

