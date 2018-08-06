Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “We anticipate a catalyst rich second half of the year for the company with interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase I/II DEB trial and an IND filing for KB105 in the fourth quarter . In addition, Krystal continues to focus on manufacturing with the completion of a GMP facility for clinical grade products anticipated in the fourth quarter as well as the recent hiring of a vice president of process development and manufacturing operations with Imlygic experience, Amgen’s (AMGN $199.22; Market Perform) HSV-1-based product approved for the local treatment of unresectable cutaneous, subcutaneous, and nodal lesions in patients with melanoma recurrent after initial surgery (backbone similarity to Krystal’s ST AR-D platform).””

KRYS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,834. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director R Douglas Norby bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Suma Krishnan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,800 shares of company stock worth $399,380 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 552.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

