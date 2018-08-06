Kroger Co (KR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.
In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kroger traded up $0.19, reaching $29.93, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.
Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.