Kroger Co (KR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kroger by 100.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 355.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger traded up $0.19, reaching $29.93, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

