Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,445,000 after purchasing an additional 634,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,883,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 719,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 279,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 679,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baozun opened at $54.81 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. Baozun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

