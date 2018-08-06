Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) to announce sales of $209.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.40 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Kosmos Energy posted sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year sales of $795.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.40 million to $835.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $900.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,722,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,295,000 after buying an additional 5,798,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,225,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,962,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,136,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy traded down $0.02, hitting $7.62, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

