Kornit Digital (KRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,079. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $644.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 0.30.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

