Koenig & Bauer (SKB) PT Set at €79.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($93.76) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. equinet set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koenig & Bauer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.24 ($94.40).

Koenig & Bauer opened at €63.95 ($75.24) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €54.65 ($64.29) and a 12-month high of €74.25 ($87.35).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

