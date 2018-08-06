Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 220,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan opened at $17.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.17 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

