Kimco Realty (KIM) & DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Head to Head Review

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 42.68% 9.40% 4.47% DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.79% 3.02% 1.38%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 12 3 0 2.13 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 6 13 0 2.68

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kimco Realty pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.20 billion 6.00 $426.07 million $1.55 11.03 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $2.46 billion 10.27 $248.25 million $6.14 19.96

Kimco Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Kimco Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company's blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

