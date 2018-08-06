Kennametal (KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal updated its FY19 guidance to $2.90-3.20 EPS.

Kennametal traded up $0.49, hitting $38.48, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 1,187,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,710. Kennametal has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

