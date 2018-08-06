Kemper (KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,150. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kemper has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.27 million. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kemper by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 18.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.