Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target to C$110.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.10.

Shares of Intact Financial opened at C$105.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$91.65 and a 1 year high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

In related news, Director Robert Leary purchased 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.23 per share, with a total value of C$254,528.35. Also, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.16, for a total transaction of C$47,580.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $248,170.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

