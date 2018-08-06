KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Receives GBX 871.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863.33 ($11.34).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,015 ($13.34) to GBX 800 ($10.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of KAZ Minerals opened at GBX 600.60 ($7.89) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 974.20 ($12.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

