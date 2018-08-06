Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

KALA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,947. The company has a market cap of $309.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

