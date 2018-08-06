Kadant Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE KAI opened at $91.55 on Monday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $17,505,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $13,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kadant by 30.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 844.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

