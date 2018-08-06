K12 (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Shares of LRN stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.25. K12 has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $18.46.
In other K12 news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $334,562.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 16,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $302,897.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $642,863. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About K12
K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.
