K12 (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.25. K12 has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

In other K12 news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $334,562.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 16,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $302,897.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $642,863. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

