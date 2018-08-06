Just Energy Group (JE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 714.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $802.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. On average, analysts expect Just Energy Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Just Energy Group opened at $3.85 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.
