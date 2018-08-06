Just Energy Group (JE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 714.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $802.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. On average, analysts expect Just Energy Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Just Energy Group opened at $3.85 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JE. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.