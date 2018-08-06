JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for American International Group (AIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group traded down $0.87, hitting $52.78, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 337,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,750. American International Group has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,692 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,526,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,955,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.