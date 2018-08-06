JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB opened at $97.78 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,667,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 688,668 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 848,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 657,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

