JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB opened at $97.78 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,667,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 688,668 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 848,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 657,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.
