JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €240.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €241.15 ($283.70).

Continental opened at €184.45 ($217.00) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

