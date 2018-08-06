JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €122.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.40 ($153.41).

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens opened at €111.22 ($130.85) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.