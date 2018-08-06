JMP Group (JMP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JMP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of JMP Group traded up $0.06, hitting $5.51, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 34,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $27,396.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $186,471. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

