JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,673.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF opened at $42.51 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

