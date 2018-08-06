JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JinkoSolar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of JinkoSolar opened at $13.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.