Jerry A. Schneider Sells 2,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cognex stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 111,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,117. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

