Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,640,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,920 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $273,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Allergan by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 285,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allergan by 1,113.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Vetr cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.99 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Shares of Allergan traded down $0.82, reaching $185.11, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,082. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $249.56.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

