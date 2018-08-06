Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Compass Group (CPG) to “Buy”

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.73) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,510 ($19.84). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.65) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.85) price target (up from GBX 1,700 ($22.34)) on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.99) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,722.31 ($22.63).

Compass Group opened at GBX 1,637 ($21.51) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698 ($22.31).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported GBX 39 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.70 ($0.52) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Compass Group had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 4.95%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

