Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.97.

DexCom opened at $123.33 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . DexCom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 4.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $2,677,901.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,505.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $548,872.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,732 shares of company stock worth $20,768,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 28.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.